Japan police chief to resign over shooting of former prime minister

Japan Abe Shooting

Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement came as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Mr Abe’s life on July 8 when he was assassinated in Nara in western Japan.

Flowers arrive at the residence of former prime minister Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News via AP)

The report found holes in Mr Abe’s police protection that allowed the alleged attacker to shoot him from behind.

Mr Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official.

The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November.

Yamagami told police that he targeted Mr Abe because of the former leader’s link to the Unification Church, which he hated.