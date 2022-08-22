Vladimir Putin lauds Russian national flag and self-determination

People carry a giant Russian flag during celebration of the Day of The National Flag in Mamayev Kurgan, the Second World War Battle of Stalingrad memorial, in Volgograd, Russia

Vladimir Putin has lauded Russia’s flag as a symbol of a country determined to defend its interests and remain loyal to traditional values.

In a video address marking National Flag Day on Monday, the Russian President did not mention Russia’s six-month-old military operation in Ukraine, but echoed some of the justifications cited for sending in troops.

“The desire to live according to one’s will, to choose one’s own path and follow it, has become part of the genetic code of our people,” he said.

“We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the motherland.”

Mr Putin and other officials have said Russia sent troops into Ukraine effectively as a protective measure against the encroaching West.