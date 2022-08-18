Three killed and 12 injured in storm on French island of Corsica

A sign reading 'swimming prohibited' on a beach in Marseille in southern France

Three people died and a dozen others were injured when a violent thunderstorm hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

A 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone, the Corsica prefecture said in a statement.

A 72-year-old woman was killed when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her vehicle in Coggia, south of Sagone.

The third victim was a 46-year-old man killed in a campsite in the town of Calvi.

The southern French city of Marseille was also hit by thunderstorms, forcing the closure of nearby beaches (Daniel Cole/AP)

One of the 12 people injured was hospitalised and in a critical condition, the prefecture added.

The storm produced wind gusts of more than 136mph (220kph) in some areas, French national weather agency Meteo France said.

About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica, according to French electricity company EDF.

Rescue operations were taking place along the western coast of Corsica to help several grounded and wrecked ships, the French maritime authority for the Mediterranean Sea tweeted.

The president of the Executive Council of Corsica, Gilles Simeoni, described a brief yet “extremely violent and entirely unpredictable” weather event that lasted “dozens of minutes”.

Mr Simeoni told news broadcaster BFM TV that French president Emmanuel Macron phoned him to share “emotion” and “solidarity”.

A runner passes rainwater produced by storms in Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP)

After a summer of drought, heatwaves and forest fires, violent storms have hit France and neighbouring countries in recent days.

In southern France, thunderstorms on Wednesday flooded the Old Port of Marseille and the city’s main courthouse and forced the closure of nearby beaches.

Winds over 60 mph (100kph) were recorded at the top of the Eiffel Tower during a flash flood on Tuesday.

In northern Italy, a violent overnight storm forced the closure of a train line southeast of Genoa after high winds carried changing booths and other items from nearby beaches onto the tracks, damaging the electrical circuitry.

The storm early on Thursday struck during Italy’s busiest beach holiday week.

The mayor of Sestri Levanti, Valentina Ghio, said whirlwinds were expected, and she appealed to visitors to stay away from beaches until the severe weather had passed.

Hail the size of walnuts pummelled areas of the Liguria region with enough force to break the windows of homes and damage orchards and gardens.