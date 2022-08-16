Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

World NewsPublished:

President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

Jill Biden
Jill Biden

US First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House announced on Tuesday.

She had been holidaying with President Joe Biden in the US state of South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday.

She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the holiday home for at least five days.

Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News