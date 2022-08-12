Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Sir Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck on Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Sir Salman on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced.
The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
Sir Salman was taken by helicopter to a hospital, state police said. His condition was not immediately known.