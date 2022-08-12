Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Author Salman Rushdie

Sir Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck on Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Sir Salman on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced.

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution (Joshua Goodman/AP)

The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.