Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Germany Roller Coaster Accident

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.

One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

Rescue helicopters are seen in a field near the Legoland amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany where least 34 people were injured in an accident on a rollercoaster (Stefan Puchner/dpa/AP/PA)

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.