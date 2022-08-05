China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, with a congressional delegation Raja Krishnamoorthi, left, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Friday, August 5, 2022

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing American officials from travelling there.

She made the remarks in Tokyo during the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China.

The Chinese have tried to isolate Taiwan, Ms Pelosi said, including most recently by preventing it from joining the World Health Organisation.

“They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” she said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo for the island but to maintain peace (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Ms Pelosi said her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo for the island but to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

She also praised Taiwan’s democracy, including its progress in diversity and success in technology and business, and criticised China’s violations of trade agreements, proliferation of weapons and human rights problems.

Ms Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said on Wednesday in Taipei that the US commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad”.

Nancy Pelosi leaving Taiwan on Wednesday (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP)

Ms Pelosi and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late on Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

China, which claims Taiwan and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary, called her visit to the island a provocation and on Thursday began military drills, including missile firing, in six zones surrounding Taiwan.

Five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said.

Nancy Pelosi with South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin Pyo (Kim Min-Hee/AP)

He said Japan protested the missile landings to China as “serious threats to Japan’s national security and the safety of the Japanese people”.

Japan’s defence ministry also speculated that four missiles flew over Taipei, the capital city, crossing the mainland, according to a statement its embassy in Washington DC posted on Twitter.