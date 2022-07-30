Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spain records first death from monkeypox

World NewsPublished:

Experts suspect that monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were ignited by sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Micro-biologist Annette Atkinson demonstrates how the monkeypox is tested
Micro-biologist Annette Atkinson demonstrates how the monkeypox is tested

Spain on Friday reported the death of a person from monkeypox, which Spanish media said was a first for the European nation.

Spain’s Health Ministry said 120 people had been admitted to the hospital so far with monkeypox and one had died.

The ministry gave no further details regarding the death, but Spain’s state news agency Efe and other media outlets said it was the country’s first monkeypox death.

The ministry also said Spain had 4,298 people infected with the virus. Of that, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men while 64 were women.

Experts suspect that monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were ignited by sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

The current outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus and it’s been designated by the World Health Organisation as a global health emergency.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News