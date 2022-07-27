Notification Settings

Briton held on suspicion of assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah

World NewsPublished:

Salt Lake City police said that William Hayes, 39, became upset mid-flight and had to be restrained.

A British resident on a flight from London to Los Angeles has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting crew members after the plane was diverted to Salt Lake City.

The Virgin Atlantic flight landed in Utah after William Hayes, 39, became upset mid-flight and had to be restrained by the crew, Salt Lake City police said.

While restrained, Hayes managed to kick plane seats and windows and injure crew members and a passenger. Police said none of the injuries were serious.

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City (Tim Goode/PA)

Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the US Attorney’s office, which typically has authority over international flights. The plane then resumed its flight to Los Angeles.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Virgin said in a statement that “the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don’t tolerate any behaviour that compromises this”.

“Our cabin crew are highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others,” a spokesperson said.

