More than 20 people dead after drinking spiked alcohol in India

India Spurious Liquor

At least 21 people have died and 30 others have become ill from drinking spiked alcohol in western India.

Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in the Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

News agency Press Trust of India said police have detained several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol.

A man is carried on a stretcher for treatment in Botad (AP)

Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency.

Illicit liquor has also become a hugely profitable industry across India where bootleggers pay no taxes and sell enormous quantities of their product to the poor at a cheap rate.