EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through to March.

The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany
European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through to March.

The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”.

