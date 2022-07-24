Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for £5.25m

Muhammad Ali Belt Auction

Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight has been sold at auction for 6.18 million dollars (£5.25m).

The winner of the competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

BREAKING—-Muhammad Ali’schampionship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to @IrsayCollection Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!? pic.twitter.com/REJOGV1Cwq — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 24, 2022

The belt will be displayed on August 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on September 9 in Indianapolis.

“Proud to be the steward!” Mr Irsay tweeted.

“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments.