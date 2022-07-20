Notification Settings

Italian PM Draghi wins vote but his unity government remains in peril

Coalition turmoil prompted Mr Draghi last week to offer his resignation.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate, but boycotts by three of his key coalition allies in the voting seem likely to have doomed the government’s prospects of survival.

The vote on Wednesday went 95-38 in the favour of Mr Draghi’s government, but it was a hollow victory.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a debate at the Senate in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Just before the roll call vote, representatives of the populist 5-Star Movement, the conservative forces of former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and right-wing senators of Matteo Salvini’s League party announced they would skip the vote.

Coalition turmoil prompted Mr Draghi last week to offer his resignation, but Italy’s president rejected the bid and asked the premier to test his government’s support in Parliament.

The mass walkout in the 315-member Senate came amid an unprecedented outpouring of sentiment by citizens in the last days appealing for Mr Draghi to keep on governing, despite soaring inflation and energy costs and a surge in Covid pandemic infections.

World News

