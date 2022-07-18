Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

‘We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,’ assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said.

Indiana Mall Shooting
Indiana Mall Shooting

Police said a shooting at an Indiana mall killed three people and wounded two others before a civilian shot and killed the gunman on Sunday evening.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” he said.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Greenwood Police Department chief Jim Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, Mr Ison said.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News