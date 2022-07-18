France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

Firefighter

France has scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe.

With winds changing direction, authorities in south-western France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the flames.

A wildfire near Landiras, south-western France (SDIS 33 via AP)

Three additional water-bombing planes were joining six others already making repeated runs over the flames and dense clouds of smoke, the French interior ministry said.