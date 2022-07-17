Wildfires scorch France and Spain as heatwave-related deaths soar

A plane fights a wildfire near La Teste-de-Buch in south-western France,

Firefighters struggled to contain wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heatwave that authorities have linked to a rise in excess mortality.

Two huge blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days just south of the city of Bordeaux in south-west France have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people, including many who were set to spend their holidays at campsites.

In Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces’ emergency brigades are trying to stamp out more than 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.

A firefighter tackles a wildfire near Landiras, south-western France (SDIS 33/AP)

Spain’s National Defence Department said “the majority” of its firefighting aircraft have been deployed as many areas are rugged, hilly terrain that makes it difficult for ground crews to access.

So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain. In Portugal, the pilot of a firefighting plane died when his aircraft crashed on Friday.

But as temperatures remain unusually high, heat-related deaths have soared.

In Spain, the second heatwave of the summer has kept highs above 40C (104F) in many areas.

According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14, compared with 25 temperature-related deaths in the previous five days.

In France, a wildfire in La Teste-de-Buch near the Atlantic coast has forced 10,000 people to flee.

Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters’ efforts to contain a huge wildfire in the Bordeaux region (SDIS 33/AP)

The Gironde regional government said on Sunday that “the situation remains unfavourable” due to gusting winds that, combined with hot and dry conditions, have fanned more flare-ups overnight.

A second fire near the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards, has forced authorities to evacuate 4,100 people this week, including some 1,900 on Saturday.

Authorities said one flank has been brought under control by the dumping of white sand along a 1.2-mile (2km) stretch. Another flank, however, remains unchecked.

Some of the most worrying blazes in Spain are concentrated in the western regions of Extremadura and Castilla y Leon.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced a joint command that will take over co-ordinating the efforts to battle the fires that are active in the adjoining regions.

Firefighters have been unable to stop the advance of a blaze that broke out near the city of Caceres which is threatening the Monfrague National Park and has kept 200 people from returning to their homes.

A wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

Another fire in southern Spain near the city of Malaga has forced the evacuation of a further 2,500 people. There are more fires near the central city of Avila, in north-west Galicia, among other areas.

Hungary, Croatia and the Greek island of Crete have also fought wildfires this week, as have Morocco and California.

The scorching temperatures have reached as far north as the UK, where its Met Office weather agency has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40C (104F) for the first time.