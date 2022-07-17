Breaking glass door at Vegas hotel sparks panic after being mistaken for gunfire

The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

The loud shattering of a glass door at a Las Vegas Strip hotel was apparently mistaken for gunfire – sparking panic inside and a social media frenzy.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to calls of possible gunfire at around 10.45pm on Saturday and found a broken glass door in the valet area of the MGM Grand.

“It caused a loud bang, there was a subsequent panic, thinking it was possible gunfire given the nature of what’s been happening across the nation,” Capt Branden Clarkson said on Sunday.

Video posted to social media showed people scrambling across the Strip.

Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 17, 2022

One clip showed officers moving with guns drawn and lowered near the New York-New York hotel and casino as several people rushed in the opposite direction.

Mr Clarkson said there was no evidence of gunfire in the area and the event was under investigation.

He also said one person was detained and faces being charged with the destruction of property.