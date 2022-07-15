Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi

President Joe Biden said he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the beginning of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Mr Biden said.

“I’ll always stand up for our values.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Joe Biden (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

US intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Khashoggi, a US-based writer, four years ago.

His murder has loomed over Mr Biden’s efforts to reset relations with Saudi Arabia.