Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 in city south of Kyiv

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a child was among the dead in the incident in the city of Vinnytsia.

The damage after shelling in Vinnytsia, Ukraine
The damage after shelling in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Russian missiles have struck the city of Vinnytsia, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located south-west of the capital Kyiv.

The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent car park.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a child was among the dead.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorising civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Mr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News