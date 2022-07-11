Notification Settings

500 couples whose weddings were hit by coronavirus get second chance in New York

World NewsPublished:

The event featured a multicultural ceremony as well as music, dancing and remarks from mayor Eric Adams.

Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic got a second chance at a New York City landmark.

Couples participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

The Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts hosted Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding for 500 couples on Sunday evening in a pavilion outside the site.

The event was part of the Lincoln Centre’s Summer for the City programme (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Lincoln Centre’s website called it “a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were cancelled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love”.

It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Eric Adams addresses the couples (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
