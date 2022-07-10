No serious injuries on fourth bull run in Pamplona

Running of the bulls

Thrill-seekers have avoided any gorings on the fourth bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival.

A preliminary medical report from the Red Cross and the Spanish city’s hospital said four people needed treatment for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning run. At least one young man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace.

There were some close calls, but no-one was seriously injured in Sunday’s running of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The six bulls took two-and-a-half minutes to charge through the 875-metre course in Pamplona’s old quarter.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

There have been no gorings in the bull runs so far this year, with four days remaining.

Runners packed the narrow streets as they awaited the arrival of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.