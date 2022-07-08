World leaders stunned after shooting of ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Johnson and Shinzo Abe

World leaders have expressed shock and anguish over the shooting of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech, and prayed for his quick recovery.

Mr Abe was shot in western Japan and airlifted to hospital. Officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

Police arrested a suspected gunman at the scene.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that he was “utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe”.

He added: “My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said America was “deeply saddened and deeply concerned” over the attempted killing of Mr Abe.

“We don’t know his condition. We do know that apparently he’s been shot. Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment,” he said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on Indonesia’s Bali island.

Former US president Donald Trump said the attack on Mr Abe was devastating. He described Mr Abe as a “truly great man and leader” and said he “was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America”.

Mr Trump added on his social media app: “This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiments.

“Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time,” Mr Albanese tweeted.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was “deeply shocked”.

“He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is,” Ms Ardern said.

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.”

Asian leaders were also stunned.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attacked the “senseless act of violence”.

“Mr Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Abe and his family,” Mr Lee said on Facebook.

Philippine foreign secretary Enrique Manalo said he learned the news with great shock and dismay. “I extend my deep sympathy and pray for his early recovery,” he said.

Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi, who is in Bali as president of the G20, conveyed the G20 foreign ministers’ “deepest sympathies and our prayers for the speedy recovery” of Mr Abe.

Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he was saddened and shocked. “The government and people of Malaysia are praying for his speedy recovery and for his family to be given strength to endure this tragedy,” he tweeted.