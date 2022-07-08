Notification Settings

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe dies after being shot at campaign event

Mr Abe had been rushed to hospital after the incident in Nara, western Japan.

Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech, according to NHK television.

Mr Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech on Friday in Nara in western Japan.

He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

A man is detained
A man named as Tetsuya Yamagami is detained at the scene (The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Mr Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.



