Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe dies after being shot at campaign event

Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech, according to NHK television.

Mr Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech on Friday in Nara in western Japan.

He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

A man named as Tetsuya Yamagami is detained at the scene (The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Mr Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.