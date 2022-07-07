Sacha Baron Cohen defeats defamation suit filed by Roy Moore

Alice Through The Looking Glass European Premiere – London

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has defeated a defamation lawsuit filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who said he was tricked into a television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, upholding a lower court’s ruling in favour of Baron Cohen, said Mr Moore signed a disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance.

The three judges also found it was “clearly comedy” when Baron Cohen demonstrated a so-called paedophile detector that beeped when it got near Mr Moore and no viewer would think the comedian was making factual allegations against Mr Moore.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The 95 million dollars lawsuit centred on Mr Moore’s unwitting appearance on the comic’s Who Is America? show.

The segment ran after Mr Moore faced misconduct accusations during Alabama’s 2017 US Senate race that he had pursued sexual and romantic relationships with teenagers when he was a man in his 30s. He denied the allegations.

Mr Moore, a Republican known for his hardline stances opposing same-sex marriage and supporting the public display of Ten Commandments, had been told he was receiving an award for supporting Israel.

But in the segment, Baron Cohen appeared as faux counterterrorism instructor “Col Erran Morad” discussing bogus military technology, including the supposed paedophile detector. The fake device beeped repeatedly as it got near Mr Moore, who sat stone-faced.

“Baron Cohen may have implied (despite his in character disclaimers of any belief that Judge Moore was a paedophile) that he believed Judge Moore’s accusers, but he did not imply the existence of any independent factual basis for that belief besides the obviously farcical paedophile detecting ‘device,’ which no reasonable person could believe to be an actual, functioning piece of technology,” the court wrote in the unsigned summary order.

Mr Moore and his wife, Kayla, sued, arguing that the segment defamed Mr Moore and caused them emotional distress. The couple claimed the waiver Mr Moore signed was unenforceable because it was obtained under a false representation.

The appellate court noted that it was indeed a ruse that got Mr Moore to appear on the show, but he signed a binding release waiving all legal claims.

The accusations against Mr Moore contributed to his loss to Democrat Doug Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter of a century.

The seat returned to Republican control when Mr Jones lost the following election to Sen Tommy Tuberville, a former college football coach.

Baron Cohen has for years lured unwitting politicians into awkward interviews. He has faced past lawsuits over similar pranks, but those were also tossed out because the individuals had signed releases.

Mr Moore and his wife indicated they will appeal.