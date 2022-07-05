Prosecutors now say R Kelly is off suicide watch

Notification Settings

Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly’s ‘own safety’ following a psychological examination.

R Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly’s attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.

Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination.

They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up “clinical assessment”.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal against his conviction.

