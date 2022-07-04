Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five dead in shooting at Chicago July 4 parade

World NewsPublished:

Police said authorities were still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

Shooting-July Fourth Parade
Shooting-July Fourth Parade

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospital after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10am local time.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospital.

It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 admitted to hospital.

The police said authorities were still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News