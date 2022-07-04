Five dead in shooting at Chicago July 4 parade

Shooting-July Fourth Parade

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospital after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10am local time.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospital.

It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 admitted to hospital.