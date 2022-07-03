Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping centre, say police

Denmark shooting incident

Danish police have said that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping centre on Sunday.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping centre, which is close to the city’s airport.

Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store”.