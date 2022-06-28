Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jordan’s PM promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port

World NewsPublished:

Thirteen people were killed in the incident at Aqaba.

A man with breathing difficulties
A man with breathing difficulties

Jordan’s prime minister said he has instructed authorities to launch an investigation into the deadly blast the previous day at the Red Sea port of Aqaba that killed at least 13 people.

A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke. Along with those killed, some 250 were left ill as a result of the incident, authorities said.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh visited the site Tuesday and, citing civil defence and environmental authorities, said the gas concentration in the area had returned to normal.

He said that most movement at the port has resumed, except for the exact site of the incident which was being cleaned and inspected.

Gas tank in Aqaba
Experts investigate the tank that caused a toxic gas explosion in Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba (AP)

Mr al-Khasawneh said “other nationalities” were among the dead, without elaborating. He said many of those in hospitals are being discharged.

Video carried on state TV showed the moment the tank exploded, sending dockworkers scrambling to escape the toxic cloud. Some 200 people were taken to hospital.

The Public Security Directorate, which initially described it as a gas leak, said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation.

State-run Jordan TV said 13 people were killed. Al-Mamlaka TV, another official outlet, said 199 are still being treated in hospitals. The Public Security Directorate said a total of 251 people were injured.

Aqaba is on the northern tip of the Red Sea, next to the Israeli city of Eilat, which is just across the border. Both are popular beach and diving destinations.

Eilat’s emergency services said in a statement that there was no impact on the city but that they were following the situation closely.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News