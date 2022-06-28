Notification Settings

Building collapse kills three people in Mumbai

World NewsPublished:

At least 11 others were injured when the four-storey building collapsed.

India Building Collapse

A dilapidated residential building has collapsed in India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The four-storey building collapsed late Monday night in the Kurla area of Mumbai.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find at least four residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar.

India Building Collapse
Rescuers look for survivors in the debris after the collapse late on Monday night (AP)

Television news channels showed residents joining firefighters and police officers in a bid to rescue people from the wreckage and take the injured tohospital.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra state’s environmental minister, said the families had been asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but continued to live there.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

