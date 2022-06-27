Notification Settings

One dead after Czech high-speed train collides with engine

Published:

Czech Railways said the accident took place in the town of Bohumin.

Czech Train Crash

A high-speed train has collided with an engine in a station in the north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the Pendolino train departed for Prague.

The driver of the train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured.

It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office said the train was on the wrong line, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

