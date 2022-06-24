Two dead after Nio electric car they were testing ‘falls from building’

A battery changing station of Nio brand electrical car (Alamy)

Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand Nio died when one of its vehicles fell three floors from a Shanghai parking garage, the company said.

Thursday’s crash was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle”, the company said in a statement.

It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers”, one from Nio and the other from a partner.

The vehicle fell from the third floor of a building beside the firm’s Shanghai Innovation Port building, the company said.