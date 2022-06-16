Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The remains will be submitted for forensic testing.

Firefighters arrive at a camp set up by Indigenous people to search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil
Firefighters arrive at a camp set up by Indigenous people to search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Brazil’s justice minister says police have reported finding human remains in their Amazon search, but they have not been identified yet.

Anderson Torres said the human remains were found in a remote part of the Amazon near where British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira disappeared on June 5.

“I have just been informed by the federal police that ‘human remains have been found at the place where there digging was being made.’” he said on Twitter. “Those will be submitted to forensics.”

No further details were immediately available, but federal police have scheduled a news conference.

On Wednesday, police took a suspect out on the river toward search parties looking for Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood, on a boat.

Federal police did not immediately answer queries from AP seeking details.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News