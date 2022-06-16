Notification Settings

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

Journalist covering the conflict spotted the bin close to the Polish border.

A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A wheelie bin from Hampshire has been discovered 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine.

A journalist covering the conflict spotted the bin from Test Valley Borough Council close to the Polish border.

Philip Crowther, who works for the AP news agency posted a video of the bin on Twitter and wrote: “Hey @TestValleyBC, how did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick-up?”

The council, which covers the towns of Andover and Romsey, replied: “Hi Philip, umm, hmm. I’ve checked the notebook, but we don’t seem to have a stock answer for this query…

“Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I’d just to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds and not reported as missed”

