Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

World NewsPublished:

The air navigation service said it “regrets this incident and its consequences”.

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022
Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022

Switzerland has reopened its airspace after a brief closure for safety reasons because of an unspecified “technical malfunction”, authorities said.

Skyguide, the air navigation service, initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the malfunction early on Wednesday morning.

A few hours later, it said the airspace closure was lifted at 8.30am local time and air traffic over Switzerland was resuming along with operations at the country’s two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.

“Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Skyguide could not be immediately reached for comment by phone or text message.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News