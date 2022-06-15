Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brazilian police take suspect to search area for missing Briton

World NewsPublished:

Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were travelling in a remote area of the Amazon and disappeared on June 5.

Brazil Amazon
Brazil Amazon

Brazilian police have taken a suspect out on the river in an area where search parties are looking for the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood, on a boat.

Federal police did not immediately answer queries from the AP seeking details.

Dom Phillips missing
Supporters at a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira, who were travelling in a remote area of the Amazon and disappeared on June 5.

Police arrested Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, a fisherman and a brother of the man so far considered by police as the main suspect in the case, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also 41, nicknamed Pelado.

De Oliveira told the AP on Friday that he had visited Pelado in jail and was told that local police had tortured him in attempts to get a confession. De Oliveira said his brother was innocent.

Both men were being held at the jail in Atalaia do Norte. Because of the hood, it was not clear who was being led by police.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News