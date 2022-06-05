Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm

Russia Ukraine War

A barrage of Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s capital early on Sunday, hitting unspecified “infrastructure” targets, Kyiv’s mayor said.

No deaths were reported, but one person was injured and taken to hospital.

The attack shattered a sense of calm in Kyiv, which had not seen similar strikes since the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 28.

The missile strikes hit the Darnytski and Dniprovski districts in the city and emergency services had arrived on the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Air raid sirens had gone off around the time of the blasts.

A man looks at a building destroyed during attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

An acrid smell of smoke filled the air in the Darnystki district of eastern Kviv, with a billowing pillar of smoke rising in the sky. Soldiers and police blocked off a main road to the site. Smoke billowed from the charred and blackened wreckage of a warehouse-type structure.

Elsewhere, Russian forces continued their push in eastern Ukraine, with missile and air strikes carried out on cities and villages of the Luhansk region.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram that “air strikes by Ka-52 helicopters were carried out in the areas of Girske and Myrna Dolyna, by Su-25 aircraft – on Ustynivka”, while Lysychansk was hit by a missile from the Tochka-U complex.

A total of 13 houses were damaged in Girske, and five in Lysychansk.

Ukrainian emergency service personnel work outside a damaged building in Kharkiv following shelling (Sofiia Bobok/AP)

Another air strike was reported in the eastern city of Kramatorsk by its mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko. No-one was killed in the attack, he said, but two of the city’s enterprises suffered “significant damage”.

On Sunday morning, Ukraine’s General Staff accused Russian forces of using phosphorus munitions in the Kharkiv region and said Moscow continues to carry out missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including in Kyiv.

The General Staff said in its morning update that the Russian troops used phosphorus munitions in the area of the Cherkaski Tyshky village in the Kharkiv region. The claim could not be independently verified.

The update also confirmed strikes on Kyiv, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday. It was not immediately clear from the statement which infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were hit.

A security member of a medical rescue team cleans his weapon (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The General Staff also said that Russian forces were continuing assault operations in Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, one of two key cities left to be captured there.

The Russians currently control the eastern part of the city, the update said, and are focusing on encircling Ukrainian forces in the area and “blocking off main logistical routes”.