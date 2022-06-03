Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire engulfs Moscow business centre

World NewsPublished:

Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze that broke out at a business centre in Moscow, Russia
Firefighters at the scene of a blaze that broke out at a business centre in Moscow, Russia

At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business centre in western Moscow amid fears that several people could still be trapped inside.

Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.

They said 125 people were rescued from the building and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside.

Firefighters use a lift at the scene of a blaze at a business centre in Moscow, Russia
Firefighters use a lift at the scene of the blaze in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Russia’s newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

Authorities did not give a possible cause of the fire.

Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely to have ignited the blaze.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News