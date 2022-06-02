Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen on Platinum Jubilee

World NewsPublished:

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that Mr Kim sent a letter congratulating the Queen and the British people.

Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter congratulating the Queen as the UK began a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that Mr Kim sent a letter congratulating the Queen and the British people.

North Korea and Britain established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained embassies in each other’s capitals despite a steady decline in bilateral ties.

The Queen
The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

North Korea’s relations with the West have worsened in recent years as it accelerated its nuclear weapons and missile development in a push to acquire an arsenal that could threaten the United States and its allies in Asia.

North Korea has criticised Britain in recent years for supporting international sanctions against the country over its nuclear ambitions and human rights record, and for participating in a new US-led alliance to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News