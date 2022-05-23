Notification Settings

Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

St Petersburg stock

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees on Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)
General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

