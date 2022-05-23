Jaws extra is named police chief on island where blockbuster was partly filmed

Shark

A man who as a child had a brief but key role in Jaws has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island where the 1975 film was partially filmed.

Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard last week.

“I’m clearly elated and and I’m humbled and honoured to have been offered the position,” Mr Searle, currently a sergeant with Edgartown police, told the Vineyard Gazette, which first reported the appointment.

Sergeant Jonathan Searle (Jeremy Driesen/Vineyard Gazette/AP)

The film centres on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark.

Scenes were filmed in various locations on Martha’s Vineyard.

In the film, Mr Searle played one of two boys who send beachgoers into a panic by swimming around with a fake shark’s fin.