UN warns of 18 million facing severe hunger in region of Africa

Lean season in the #Sahel is approaching. Millions of people are being driven to the fringes of survival.

In Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, the situation has reached alarming levels.

There is no time to lose. We must act now to save lives. pic.twitter.com/CdEaQQUdKM

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) May 19, 2022