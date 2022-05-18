Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US stocks suffer as Target’s woes renew inflation fears

World NewsPublished:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 1,000 points, or 3.3%.

NYSE to set up Belfast outpost
NYSE to set up Belfast outpost

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street as dismal results from Target renew fears that inflation is battering US companies.

Target lost more than a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as prices spike for fuel and other essentials.

That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 1,000 points, or 3.3% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.6%.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 3.8%.

Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News