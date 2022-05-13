US basketball star appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

The lawyer for US basketball star Brittney Griner said her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by a month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believes the relatively short extension indicates the case will come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

US President Joe Biden’s administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained.