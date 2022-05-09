Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint by protesters

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Sergey Andreev was ambushed by activists as he arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery in Warsaw.

Activists shout slogans as Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, left, is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday May 9 2022
Activists shout slogans as Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, left, is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday May 9 2022

The Russian ambassador to Poland has been hit by red paint thrown by protesters.

Sergey Andreev was ambushed by activists as he arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery in Warsaw to honour Red Army troops who died during the Second World War.

Video footage showed paint being thrown from behind Mr Andreev before a protester beside him hurled a big blob of it in his face.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev covered in red paint
Ambassador Sergey Andreev was ambushed by protesters (Maciek Luczniewski/AP)

The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying flowers.

They carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist” at Mr Andreev, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolising Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war.

Other men in Mr Andreev’s entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.

World News
Ukraine war
Politics
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News