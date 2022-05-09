Notification Settings

Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine ‘response to Western policies’

Published:

The Russian president spoke at a traditional military parade honouring the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Russia Victory Day Parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies.

Speaking at a military parade marking the former Soviet Union’s Second World War victory over the Nazis, Mr Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine.

He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off potential aggression.

The Russian leader added that troops are fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine, and observed a minute of silence to honour those who had fallen in combat.

