Man fatally shot after throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire

World NewsPublished:

The man died after being taken to hospital, authorities said.

A burned out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the police station in Southeast Raleigh
Officers have shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in North Carolina.

The confrontation began after an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near a district station in Raleigh, some 150 miles north east of Charlotte, at around 1.20 pm (6.20 pm UK), Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

The officer called for assistance and three other officers came to help, she said, and the man was ordered to stop. Ms Patterson said the man continued to throw Molotov cocktails, ultimately tossing one near an officer close to him.

“Multiple officers then discharged their weapons and the individual was struck multiple times,” Ms Patterson said.

Police work on Rock Quarry Road by Olde Birch Drive, near a police station
Police, fire and other emergency response vehicles swarmed the street afterward and the stretch of road remained close for several hours (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP)

Police then moved the man away from two vehicles that had become engulfed in flames and attempted life-saving efforts. He was rushed by paramedics to a hospital but died. He was not immediately identified.

Body cameras were active, as well as cameras outside the police station that captured events, Ms Patterson said, adding she did not have any immediate information on the number of shots fired or how many had struck the man.

She thanked firefighters for quickly arriving and putting out the flames.

Although the chief did not elaborate on the vehicles burned, news photographs showed a police vehicle with what appeared to be a blackened and heavily damaged engine bay being towed away.

Ms Patterson said an investigation is ongoing and more details of the shooting would be released in a report in coming days.

The FBI was notified in keeping with department policy and the investigation’s findings will be submitted to the Wake County district attorney.

