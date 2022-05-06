Second-hand shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Roman Bust

A marble bust that a woman bought for about 35 dollars (£28) from a second-hand shop is temporarily on display at a museum in Texas after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since the Second World War.

The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at a Goodwill shop in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century BC or first century AD and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said.

The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and returned to the United States with it, the museum said.

The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany (San Antonio Museum of Art via AP)

A Sotheby’s consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.

Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes, said: “We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location.”

Ms Young said there were a few months of “intense excitement” after learning the history behind the piece, which she found on the floor beneath a table at a Goodwill shop in Austin, Texas.

She reached a deal to return the bust to Germany with the help of a lawyer who specialises in international art law, Austin radio station KUT reported. Terms of that deal were confidential.

“But it was bittersweet since I knew I couldn’t keep or sell the (bust),” she said.