Macron and Le Pen face crucial debate as French presidential election vote looms

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron

Centrist president Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet in a one-on-one television debate that could prove decisive before Sunday’s run-off vote in France’s presidential campaign.

Both candidates have carefully prepared for the highly scrutinised debate on Wednesday evening that is expected to last more than two hours.

Mr Macron, 44, emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls with a margin varying between three and 13 percentage points.

But Ms Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared with the last presidential election five years ago, when she lost with 34% of the vote to Mr Macron’s 66%.

French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen poses for a selfie as she campaigns in Saint-Pierre-en-Auge, Normandy (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)

In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to her campaign.

Ms Le Pen had looked hesitant, seeking answers from notes piled up in front of her, and appeared to lose her composure at some point.

She also made basic mistakes on several economic topics – which Mr Macron immediately pounced on.

That proved disastrous for her image.

Even in her own camp, she was criticised for being insufficiently prepared.

Meanwhile, the then 39-year-old Mr Macron, despite his little political experience, seemed comfortable speaking about all kinds of issues and able to go deep into details in what appeared as proof of seriousness.

Ms Le Pen recently called the 2017 presidential debate the “biggest failure” of her political career.

This time she has pledged to be better prepared, working “at home” with her closest advisers.

French president and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally in Marseille, southern France (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Both candidates need to broaden support before Sunday’s vote.

Many French, especially on the left, say they still do not know whether they will even go to the polls.

Ms Le Pen is expected to appeal to those who have anti-Macron feelings, criticise his record and present her nationalist, anti-immigration stance as an alternative.

She will also aim to demonstrate that she has the stature of a potential president, and at promoting what she says are realistic proposals.

Mr Macron, meanwhile, will advocate his pro-European views as the way to make France stronger in the world.

He will seek to convince leftist voters that his pro-business stance should not deter them from choosing him.

In recent days, he acknowledged some would back him only to counter the far-right candidate.