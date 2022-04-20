Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five million people have fled Ukraine, says UN

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The UN says that more than seven million people have also been displaced within Ukraine.

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine

More than five million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, the United Nations’ refugee agency said.

The Geneva-based UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million.

More than half of the total, over 2.8 million, fled at least at first to Poland.

Although many have stayed there, an unknown number have travelled onward.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

There are few border checks within the European Union.

The UNHCR said on March 30 that four million people had fled Ukraine.

The exodus was somewhat slower in recent weeks than at the beginning of the war.

In addition to the refugees, the UN says that more than seven million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.

World News
Ukraine war
Politics
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News