Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem

Israel Easter

Christian worshippers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday.

Thousands took part in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths.

Tens of thousands arrived in Jerusalem now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Orthodox Christian clergy mark Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (Oded Balilty/AP)

Sunday is Easter in the western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for eastern Orthodox Christians.

This year it coincides with the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in more than three decades.